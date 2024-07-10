Cocaine and scrambler motorcycles seized in Dublin during follow-up raids to €3m drugs haul

Two drug raids were carried out in Dublin on Wednesday following a €3 million seizure of cocaine on Tuesday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two successful drug raids have been carried out in Dublin as follow-up operations to a €3 million seizure of cocaine on Tuesday.

The initial search took place in Clondalkin, west Dublin, on Tuesday and led to the arrest of a man in his 30s who remains in custody.

On Wednesday, members of the Serious Crime South Ballyfermot Drug and Detective Units with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit, the Divisional Search Team and the Dublin Crime Response Team searched further residential properties in Dublin 10 and Dublin 12.

These led to the discovery of cocaine with an approximate value of €2,500, while €1,600 in cash and six scrambler motorcycles were also seized.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and charged. She is due to appear before the courts at a later date.

Det Supt Tomás Gormley, who is in charge of Serious Crime South, Clondalkin, said the impact of the drug trade and activities of organised crime groups could not be underestimated.

“We remain determined to dismantle their presence in the wider Clondalkin and Ballyfermot area,” he said.