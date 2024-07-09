Woman (50s) receiving treatment for serious injuries following collision between car and lorry in Co Louth

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth to receive treatment for serious injuries following a car crash.
The collision between a car and a lorry occurred on the R173 Dundalk to Carlingford road, at Ballymascanlan at approximately 12.10pm.
The woman, who was driving the car, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, while the driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s, was also taken there for examination. No other injuries were reported.
Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have camera footage, to make contact.
