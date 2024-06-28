Two arrested following €1.25m cannabis seizure in Kildare

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €1.25 million worth of cannabis.
As part of an intelligence-led operation conducted by Gardaí and Revenue, the cannabis was sized in the Athy area of Co Kildare on Thursday afternoon.
Gardaí located a further €12,000 of suspected cocaine in a follow-up search.
Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested by Gardaí and they are currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Kildare under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
