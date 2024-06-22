Teenager arrested by gardaí investigating alleged assault in Newmarket, Co Cork

Gardaí in Mallow are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A male teenager has been arrested by gardaí investigating an alleged assault at Island Wood, Newmarket, Co Cork.

The alleged assault took place on Thursday 6th June 2024 and gardaí in Mallow are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

The teenager is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in west Cork

Gardaí have asked that any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Island Wood on the outskirts of Newmarket, and surrounding areas on Thursday, June 6th, between 4.00pm and 10.00pm, and who may have camera footage, should contact them immediately.

Gardaí said they want to talk to anyone who was walking, cycling, running or visiting the Island Wood walking trails that evening and who may have noticed any unusual activity.

The Garda has also called for anyone with information which may assist them in their investigation to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.