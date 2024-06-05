Irish boxing president to step down as he faces sexual assault charge

Irish Athletic Boxing Association president Gerry O’Mahony has said he is prepared to step aside from his position ahead of facing trial next month charged with sexual assault. Photograph: IABA/Facebook

Irish Athletic Boxing Association president Gerry O’Mahony has said he is prepared to step aside from his position ahead of facing trial next month charged with sexual assault arising from an alleged incident at a pub in Co Waterford over a decade ago.

The charge against Mr O’Mahony, who was elected president of the IABA in July 2022, alleges he sexually assaulted a woman at The Village Inn, Strandside, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, on a date unknown between January 1st, 2009, and December 31st, 2010.

The offence is contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990, as amended by Section 37 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

The case was last in court on May 29th at Waterford Circuit Court. Mr O’Mahony, who is currently on bail, is set to appear before the same court on July 2nd for trial in front of a jury.

Speaking to The Irish Times on Wednesday, Mr O’Mahony, who is also due to attend next month’s Olympic Games as an IABA ambassador, said he was prepared to step away from both roles ahead of his trial.

“If that’s the best thing to do, of course I will step aside until it’s over at least,” he said.

On the charge itself, Mr O’Mahony said it is his intention to plead not guilty when the case comes to court next month.

In a statement, the IABA said it had only just become aware of the allegations. “The IABA has only just become aware of the subject matter of recent media articles naming Gerry O Mahony, president of the IABA, and his involvement in legal proceedings,” it said.

“Gerry O Mahony has volunteered to step aside from discharging the duties of the president of the IABA, pending the resolution of those matters. This includes all domestic and international functions.

“We are mindful of each person’s presumption of innocence and shall be making no further media comment on this matter which is now before the courts.”

Four more Irish boxers qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics on Sunday after winning their latest fights at a qualifier in Bangkok. The quartet took the number of Irish boxers set to fight at the Olympics to 10, a record figure.

The boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games takes place from July 28th to August 10th.