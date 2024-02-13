Woman arrested over death of Matthew Healy (6) questioned by gardaí for the first time

Matthew Healy, the six year old boy who died in Waterford this week. Photograph: Waterford News and Star

A woman arrested after the death of 6-year-old Matthew Healy in Co Waterford last week has been cleared for questioning by detectives for the first time since she was detained.

The Irish Times understands the woman, who is in her 30s, was questioned for a short period late on Monday night before the interviews ceased to allow her rest overnight. Interviewing resumed on Tuesday morning and was expected to be punctuated by frequent pauses for rest until the 24-hour period for interview sessions expires.

At the expiry of that 24-hour period investigating gardaí must release the woman or charge her with an offence, if the DPP deems there is a criminal charge to answer.

While the woman was arrested in the early hours of last Friday morning, after Matthew was pronounced dead near Dunmore East, she had been undergoing medical examinations and treatment and gardaí had not been able to interview her.

Flowers left at Rathmoylan Cove in Co Waterford on Monday. Matthew Healy (6) was found dead in a car at the secluded area a few miles from Dunmore East last Friday. Photograph: Fiachra Gallagher

Matthew, a senior infants pupil at Faithlegg National School, was discovered in a car shortly after midnight on Friday at Rathmoylan Cove, a remote inlet on the Waterford coastline close to Dunmore East. It is suspected he died of suffocation.

The Garda investigation into the death of Matthew has continued since then, with a property in Co Waterford searched and technically examined over the weekend.

The vehicle the deceased boy was found in, and which gardaí believe the arrested woman was also in, has undergone technical examination in recent days.

While waiting for clearance to interview the woman, gardaí have been investigating her background, including her mental and physical health history, as well as Matthew’s last movements, in a bid to find any evidence that may inform their probe into how the boy died.

Matthew’s funeral is set to take place in Watergrasshill in Co Cork on Wednesday. The boy’s remains will repose at his home on Tuesday, with a requiem Mass scheduled for noon on Wednesday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Watergrasshill.

The funeral Mass will be followed by a private service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only are requested, with donations to be directed to the Make a Wish Foundation if desired.