Gardaí were monitoring Leixlip house targeted in arson attack due to false asylum centre rumours

The owner of the Leixlip property had taken additional security measures after being warned by gardaí that it could be the target of an attack by anti-immigration activists.

A house which was burned down in an arson attack in Co Kildare on Wednesday was being monitored by gardaí due to false rumours it was to be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

The owner of the Leixlip property had also taken additional security measures before the fire after being warned by gardaí that it could be the target of an attack by anti-immigration or far-right activists.

The seven-bed dormer bungalow on the Celbridge Road, which was purchased last year for more than €1 million, was set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Several protests had taken place there in the previous week involving locals and well-known far-right activists from outside the area who falsely claimed it was to be used as asylum seeker accommodation.

Gardaí said on Thursday that they had visited the protesters and engaged with them several times to inform them there were no plans to use the building for that purpose. However, the protests continued.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Supt Georgina Gray said it was the second time the house had been targeted in an arson attack in recent weeks.

The first attempt caused minor damage and local gardaí afterwards conducted regular patrols and provided security advice to the owner, she said.

Supt Gray said a “major” investigation has begun into the latest attack, which destroyed much of the property. A technical and forensic examination has been carried out and a senior investigating officer appointed to co-ordinate inquiries.

Supt Georgina Gray appealed to anyone with information about the Leixlip fire to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are also examining a large amount of CCTV in an attempt to identify those responsible.

There have been almost 20 attacks in the last year on properties around the country following rumours, often incorrect, that they were to be used as refugee or asylum seeker accommodation.

Supt Gray said gardaí are co-ordinating with units elsewhere to determine if the Leixlip fire is linked to other incidents. As of now, gardaí do not believe the attacks are being centrally coorindated.

She appealed to people who come across misinformation to seek clarity from gardaí or their local representatives. “Misinformation creates fear among the public, especially in a local area. Please do not listen to it,” she said.

Supt Gray said she wanted to reassure the public that gardaí are taking the attack extremely seriously. She said arson is a serious crime, attracting a sentence of up to life in prison, which can cause serious injury or loss of life.

She appealed to anyone who was in the Leixlip area, in particular on the Celbridge Road between 1am and 2am on Wednesday, who saw anything unusual to come forward.

Gardaí earlier announced they had arrested three people in connection with an arson attack at the former Shipwright pub in Ringsend, Dublin in late December. The building was falsely rumoured to have been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that he views the burning of buildings because of their potential use as accommodation for people of a different nationality or race as a “very clear hate crime”.

When asked about the spate of arson attacks during an interview on Newstalk, Mr Varadkar said he was “confident that we will be bringing people to justice for committing these crimes”.

He said there is not believed to be one gang travelling around the country committing the arson attacks.

“There are some that are doing it opportunistically, others who are connected to extreme right racist views who are more organised in what they’re doing,” he added.

He said that in a number of cases the properties targeted were not under consideration for use by the Department of Integration for international protection applicants.

“The biggest worry that I would have is that somebody is going to get killed or seriously injured whether it’s a nightwatchman or a security guard or, you know, maybe even somebody sleeping rough in one of these buildings,” he said.

“These are serious crimes and they are also motivated by hate. Let’s not forget that.”

The Taoiseach said “people often ask, what is hate crime? How do you legislate for hate?”

He added: “Somebody who is burning a building because they believe that people of a different nationality or different colour are going to be accommodated there. That’s a very clear hate crime to me.”