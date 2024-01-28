Two further arrests made in Blanchardstown shooting investigation

Garda pictured at scene outside Brownes Steakhouse in Blanchardstown following the Christmas eve incident. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Two more people have been arrested in the ongoing Garda investigation into the killing of Tristan Sherry, following a shooting in a Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Sherry (26), from Finglas, and Jason Hennessy Snr (48), from Corduff, suffered fatal injuries during the shooting in Browne’s Steakhouse, Blanchardstown, west Dublin, on December 24th.

Sherry and another armed man entered the restaurant and opened fire, wounding Hennessy, who died around 10 days later. However, when Sherry attempted to flee the scene he was overpowered by a group of people, disarmed, and fatally assaulted.

A number of individuals have been charged in connection with the killing of Sherry. On Sunday detectives investigating the incident arrested two further males, the eighth and ninth arrests made to date.

In a statement, Garda Headquarters said the latest two individuals arrested over the murder of Sherry were being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The two males were being held in separate Garda stations in west Dublin.

The two dead men were both linked to criminal factions operating across north and west Dublin that had been feuding for several years. Gardaí believe Sherry wanted to kill Hennessy as part of that feud but botched his escape from the restaurant and was disarmed and murdered.