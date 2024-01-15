Funeral of gunman Tristan Sherry to take place in Finglas on Tuesday

The funeral of a gunman who was killed while carrying out a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve is due to take place on Tuesday, more than three weeks after his death.

Tristan Sherry (26), a father of one from Finglas, who previously lived in Blanchardstown, was one of two armed men who entered Browne’s Steakhouse on Main Street, Blanchardstown at about 8pm on Christmas Eve and opened fire.

Jason Hennessy Snr (48), from Blanchardstown, was fatally wounded in the shooting, dying from his injuries in the Mater Hospital on January 4th.

Sherry was overpowered inside the busy restaurant and suffered fatal injuries in the process. He was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead after arrival.

His firearm, believed to be a machine pistol, went missing from the scene and remains unaccounted for. Four people have already been charged in relation to Sherry’s killing.

His funeral Mass is due to take place on Tuesday at 11.30am at St Canice’s Church in Finglas.

“Tristan will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken Mam Mary and sister Savanna, beloved daughter Aria, aunts Yvonne, Priscilla, Leona and a very wide circle of friends,” his death notice states.

Mr Hennessy’s funeral was also expected to take place at some point this week, though details are yet to emerge.

Gardaí have risk assessed both funerals, doing so before a date or location for either was fixed, as both are potential flashpoints for unrest. However, sources said the funerals of people killed in violent incidents, including gun attacks, almost always pass off peacefully.

Gardaí are expected to a have a uniform presence around both both funerals, with back-up on standby if required. That back-up, which was not expected to be visible to mourners, will include armed members of the force and public order officers, though they are not expected to be deployed at either funeral.

Given the very unusual circumstances of both murders, and the fact significant investigations are ongoing into associates of both men, tensions are running high.

Gardaí have already stepped up armed patrols at key locations in Finglas and Blanchardstown for fear the events of Christmas Eve may lead to further violence. However, sources stressed it would be unusual if any trouble were to flare up at the funerals this week.