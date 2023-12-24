Man (40s) hospitalised following serious assault in Cavan

While no arrests have been made to date, gardaí are following definite lines of inquiry in connection with the Cavan assault. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 40s has been hospitalised following a “serious assault” in Co Cavan.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, gardaí were alerted to a disturbance involving a group of individuals outside a premises at Holborn Hill in Belturbet, Co Cavan.

A man, in his mid-40s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries by emergency services personnel and taken by ambulance to hospital. He is currently in Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and investigations are ongoing. While no arrests have been made to date, gardaí are following definite lines of inquiry.

READ MORE

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to those with video footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.