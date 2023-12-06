Sixteen people investigated as part of inquiry into British agent Stakeknife will not be prosecuted

It has been widely reported that Freddie Scappaticci was the British spy in the IRA known as Stakeknife, whose activities are under investigation in connection with many murders during the Troubles. Photograph: PA Photo/BBC News

Sixteen people investigated as part of an inquiry into the activities of the British army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles will not be prosecuted.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced on Wednesday there was “insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction”.

Prosecutors considered five files relating to 16 individuals reported to them by Operation Kenova, which is investigating the activities of Freddie Scappaticci, alleged to be the agent Stakeknife.

The decisions not to prosecute were taken in relation to nine alleged members of the Provisional IRA – three in connection with a murder in 1981, two regarding a murder in 1987, two relating to a 1993 murder, and two in connection with the false imprisonment of, and conspiracy to murder, one victim in January 1990.

One police officer and six military personnel were also considered in connection with allegations of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.

The PPS said it had anonymised the cases investigated “on the advice of Operation Kenova after consultation with the victims and families involved” to minimise the potential for re-traumatisation.

The former head of the IRA’s internal security unit, known as the “Nutting Squad”, Scappaticci was regarded as the “jewel in the crown” of British military intelligence in Northern Ireland and is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of at least 20 people.

Scappaticci, who always denied he was Stakeknife, died earlier this year. He was a suspect on all but one of the five files considered by the PPS, but because he is now dead no decisions have, or can be, issued regarding his alleged criminality.

An interim report which will deliver the findings of Operation Kenova’s investigation into the alleged activities of Stakeknife is now expected to be published early in next year.

The PPS has yet to make decisions on 10 files relating to 21 individuals reported to them as part of Operation Kenova, with an announcement expected early 2024.

In a detailed explanation of its decision-making process published on Wednesday, the PPS outlined a summary of the evidence available in each case, the general evidential challenges that had arisen, and the reasons for its conclusions.

While there was a “considerable amount of relevant intelligence material” there were “insurmountable difficulties” in using it as evidence, it said.

However, it noted that this material “may be of assistance of investigators in understanding what has happened in a particular case and in providing answers to the questions that families and victims may have about their case”.

In relation to the cases involving murder, the Operation Kenova team is expected to provide the relatives of the victim with a report.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron, said he acknowledged the decisions “will be a reminder of the painful and harrowing circumstances of how some Operation Kenova families lost a loved one, and we are seeking to minimise any further trauma caused by revisiting these cases publicly”.

“I can assure victims, families and the wider public, that all prosecution decisions were taken carefully, impartially and wholly independently,” Mr Herron said.

“The challenges in prosecuting legacy cases are well known. The events with which these decisions are concerned took place several decades ago and the witness and forensic evidence available was limited.

“A significant body of the material that prosecutors considered included intelligence records. For reasons which we have sought to explain in detail in the public statement, it was not possible to use this material in these cases in order to bring prosecutions.

“Such material may, however, allow Operation Kenova to form a view as to what happened in particular cases and in providing answers to the questions that families may have about the circumstances in which they lost their loved one.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the head of Operation Kenova, Iain Livingston, acknowledged the PPS’s decision but said it was “important to clarify that the individuals being considered for prosecution in these files were supplementary to the main focus of the operation – the activities of an alleged army agent code-named Stakeknife”.

“Kenova considers that we have gathered strong and compelling evidence in relation to that individual. Such evidence has been passed to the PPS and will form the basis of our interim and final reports,” Mr Livingston said.

“We recognise that legacy investigations and prosecutions can be extremely challenging, but I understand that for a number of people today’s decisions will be disappointing.

“We have spoken to the families affected by these decisions to reaffirm our absolute determination to deliver the truth regarding what happened to their loved ones.

“In cases such as the ones today, where there are to be no prosecutions, Kenova intends that the truth will be established through our interim, final and family reports.”