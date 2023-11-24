Refugee centres targeted in Dublin city riots

Amid the widespread violence and destruction last night in Dublin, at least two accommodation centres for asylum seekers and refugees were targeted.

In Finglas, a petrol bomb was thrown through the front of a premises earmarked for refugees in Finglas, setting part of it ablaze.

The premises on North Road had been targeted before by anti-immigration activists. In August last year, shortly after a group of migrants were moved in by the Department of Integration, a group of people forced their way into the premises, filmed asylum seekers and expressed anger at the use of the building.

The building was later vandalised before a decision was taken to move the asylum seekers out for their own safety. There were later plans to use the warehouse type building to house Ukranian refugees.

Two fire brigades attended the scene of Thursday’s attack. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus took one person, believed to be a security guard, to safety before extinguishing the fire. No other residents were present and there were no injuries.

A Garda spokesman said an investigation has been launched into “an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a premises in the Finglas area, Dublin 11 at approximately 6:20pm last night, Thursday 23rd November 2023.

“No injuries were reported. Minor damage was caused to the premises. Investigations are ongoing.”

Another premises on Parnell Street in the city centre, which was used to accommodate asylum seekers earlier this year was also targeted in Thursday’s violence.

All the front windows of Dublin City Dorms were smashed by rioters. The premises remained shuttered on Friday.

It was previously targeted by vandals in January after messages spread on far right groups it was being used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Fiona Hurley, chief executive of the migrant and refugee rights group Nasc, said it was “disgraceful that people are being subjected to danger, violence and hatred, in the very place that they are supposed to be protected”.

“This is a dark time in our history, and we need to see courageous action being taken now that facilitates social integration and safety across the country,” Hurley said , adding that Thursday night’s violence needed to be “a major turning point for how the authorities respond to anti-migrant and racist sentiment in communities, and how they pre-empt and prevent violence and intimidation”.

“Local and migrant communities across Ireland need significant support in responding constructively to division in their community, both online and in-person. We need to see public representatives and authorities take a very clear stance on this, in public policies and media engagement but also in the more private, direct engagement with members of their communities,” she said.

Sharon Mpofu, who arrived in Ireland from Zimbabwe four years ago seeking asylum, and now volunteers with the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), said the mood among people living in direct provision centres was “really frustrating and really stressful at the moment, as we are coming here to look for protection and then we become a target again”.

“It’s frustrating for us too because we don’t know what’s going to happen next. People are in fear of if these people come back again. There’s no where to go if they do,” she said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before in Dublin. I’m feeling very uneasy and unsafe because we are being targeted, and for what? I don’t know, they are generalising all of us and now we have to look over our shoulders every second”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening, as the violence continued, MASI said there was “fear and confusion in many Direct Provision centres, particularly ones in Dublin”.

“A voice note being circulated openly calling for foreign nationals to be killed. Stay safe and be vigilant is a message we’re horrified to send this evening,” the post said.

The Irish Refugee Council (IRC) said Thursday had been an “extremely distressing day and evening in Dublin”.

“Deepest sympathy to the children and woman attacked. Our unswerving solidarity and support to all people seeking protection and refugees at this very fearful time. Manipulation, hate and thuggery will never win”.