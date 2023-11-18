Blockade of Rosslare Europort under way as locals protest against second International Protection centre in town

A blockade of Rosslare Europort is under way by locals opposing a second International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre at the former Great Southern Hotel site in the town.

Around 1,000 Rosslare residents, along with politicians, have been blockading the port since midday on Saturday as they demand answers from Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman regarding the proposed plans.

Protests outside the Great Southern hotel site started on Thursday night and continued on Friday. They also took place outside Wexford County Council offices.

Protests have now ramped up, with freight and car traffic going in to and out of the port being affected on Saturday. Gardaí are policing the current protest.

Last week the Department said they now planned to accommodate up to 400 men in the former Great Southern Hotel, which was originally planned as a state-of-the-art nursing home.

A meeting between locals, politicians, Government officials and Mr O’Gorman took place on Wednesday, but a stalemate has ensued over what has been termed “a lack of communication and engagement”.

The Europort deals with more than 30 ferries weekly, with thousands of trucks and cars relying on access to the area.

The Great Southern Hotel not been used as a 100-bedroom hotel since 2010. Up to 25 apartments were to be created for sheltered housing for the elderly, along with an additional 90 beds.

Rosslare is already is home to another 300 male International Protection (IP) applicants.

Independent councillor and deputy chair of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy said that the protest will carry on for as long as it takes to change the Government’s mind.

“We will carry out these protests for however long it takes. The Departments of Transport and Integration officials need to start taking to each other on this issue,” said Cllr Carthy.

“This area has done its bit to help out as out of a population of 2,100, 300 are already IP applicants. We can’t take in another 400. The hotel was supposed to be a nursing home and we want to see that happen.”

Cllr Carthy said he, local residents and other politicians wanted to highlight that the “infrastructure and and facilities” in the locality are not adequate to cope with the “additional people planned to arrive”.

“This is an issue of fairness and equity. Enough is enough. Locals have done their bit to help already. There is no nursing home in the area, one is badly needed and those plans should be allowed to continue, " he added.

The Department is due to apply for planning permission for a change of use for the site.

Independent TD Verona Murphy has submitted a Section 5 to planning authorities in a bid to ascertain if a change of use proposed for the building will need planning permission.