Bus drivers ‘in fear’ after events on Thursday night, says union

A destroyed Dublin Bus is removed from O' Connell Street after it was set alight during violent scenes in the city centre. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Migrant drivers on Dublin Bus and other part of the public transport system are “in fear” after the events of Thursday evening which included a bus being torched in the city centre, according a senior union official.

Dermot O’Leary of the National Bus and Rail Union said members of the public intervened on behalf of the driver of the bus that was hijacked near O’Connell Street, and he was able to escape unhurt.

“Thankfully there were sensible passersby who told the others to leave him alone,” he said.

Other drivers became fearful as the evening progressed and while he credited Dublin Bus with doing their best to manage the situation, partly through diversions, “it got to the point where we said enough is enough and told our members they would stop working” he said.

“The reality is that most of the routes cross the city and it’s no surprise that many of them use the main thoroughfare which is O’Connell Street. We have lots of protocols for dealing with anti-social behaviour in different parts of the city and you can divert buses away from housing estates when you need to but you it’s not straightforward to do it in terms of the city centre, especially when part of it is like a warzone.”

Mr O’Leary added: “We have we have 85 or 90 nationalities working across the public transport sector, in Dublin Bus and beyond, and obviously a lot of these people are in fear. I’m told anecdotally that taxi drivers are in the same situation.”

Geoff McEvoy, a Siptu organiser representing members of the Dublin Fire Brigade, described efforts to stop fire crews doing their job on Thursday as “uncharted territory” and said it was essential that members of the service are protected while they work.

He said one of the appliances that was first on the scene of the original knife attack at Parnell Square is off the road today and out of service after it was targeted by rioters when it later sought to attend the scene of a Garda car that was on fire.

“That truck, which is based in Phibsborough, was one of the first to reach Parnell Square and the crew, who are all trained paramedics, helped give treatment to the victims of the attack.

“At 6pm the shift changed the next crew on that truck was called to a refugee centre that was reported to have been fire-bombed.

“I say a refugee centre but there were no refugees there, just a security guard who was able to get out safely, but it was a building that people knew was earmarked to house refugees and there was a crowd there who were heckling the crew, throwing things at them as they sought to put the fire out, shouting ‘leave it’ and ‘let them burn.’”

He said the crew was then called to the burning Garda car but ultimately had to turn back and return to the station.

“As they were trying to get to that incident they were impeded by a mob who were throwing things at the truck and as it was being held up they were taking things off the truck.”

A burned out Luas is removed from Dublin' O'Connell Street. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

He said the crew reported scuffles between members of the crowd as some sought to stop others taking equipment but that a number of things were lost.

“It got to the stage where that truck could not get through and had to return to its station and so for the rest of the night and today, that truck is off the run, it’s unavailable because of the damage it has sustained. No crew would ever turn back from a call like that unless they believed they were in danger and it was only later, when the gardaí made the scene safe, that another truck was able to get there.”

He said the situation was “unacceptable” and that the services, including medical, the firefighters provide to all residents of Dublin are vital. “We need to ensure those services are protected and properly resourced,” he said.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions General Secretary Owen Reidy paid tribute to all members of the emergency services and transport workers who had to cope with the violence on Thursday evening and said the organisation was calling on the people of Dublin to demonstrate their rejection of the violence at a protest on Monday at 1pm at the GPO.

“No worker should be in harm’s way when called to work and last night they clearly were,” he said.

“We condemn the looting and vandalism and are conscious that this behaviour from violent thugs has the potential to damage business and leave some workers in the retail and hospitality sectors in the city centre laid off or possibly losing their livelihoods. This is unacceptable.

“We are calling on workers working in the city centre on Monday to show their solidarity with all the people of the capital and to clearly denounce this violence and riotous behaviour in a solemn and respectful way.”