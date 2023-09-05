File on alleged financial irregularities at Garda College sent to DPP

The Garda Ombudsman, which investigates complaints and criminal allegations made against members of the Garda, opened its investigation back in 2017. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (Gcoc) has completed its long-running criminal investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the Garda College and has sent the file to the DPP. A decision is now awaited about whether any Garda members will be charged over the controversy at the college in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

Gsoc, which investigates complaints and criminal allegations made against members of the Garda, opened its investigation back in 2017 after then Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan referred the matter to the Garda watchdog. Gsoc opened a public interest inquiry, which has now been completed, after six years.

“A file has now been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a direction from that office is awaited,” Gsoc said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Gsoc inquiry began after the Garda’s internal auditor Niall Kelly informed Ms O’Sullivan in June 2017 that some alleged financial irregularities had been uncovered at the Templemore training college. It was alleged some EU funds, intended to be used for law enforcement training, had been used for travel and entertainment expenditure. It was also alleged some of the money was diverted to a bank account linked to individual Garda members.

READ MORE

The Irish Times revealed in 2017 that 5 per cent of the money from Cepol, an EU agency for law enforcement, may have been diverted to a bank account in Cabra and used for entertainment for gardaí. The money given by Cepol had been designated for training courses.

Gsoc said on Tuesday that because some of the funds alleged to have been mishandled, or misappropriated, came from the European Union, the inquiry was complex and had taken a lot of time. The Gsoc inquiry also had to take account of the findings of an inquiry by the European Union Anti-Fraud Office, known as OLAF, which resulted in some delays.

Gsos said five Garda officers - with experience working for the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the National Economic Crime Bureau - had worked on the inquiry after they were “placed under the direct authority” of Gsoc. Two accountants from the Revenue Commissioners, and with experience in fraud investigations, were also seconded into the inquiry while “specialist legal expertise” was also used.

The DPP will now review the file on the case lodged by Gsoc and will determine if criminal charges should be pursued against any serving or retired Garda members.