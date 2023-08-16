No new evidence to warrant Omagh inquiry in Ireland, Minister says

Omagh: Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed when a massive car bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on August 15th, 1998

There is currently no new evidence about the Omagh bomb atrocity that would warrant holding a public inquiry in Ireland, a Minister has said.

However, Fine Gael’s Peter Burke, Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, stressed the Government would co-operate fully with the UK government in an attempt to ensure there are no unanswered questions left about the 1998 bombing.

Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed when a large car bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on August 15th, 1998 – the worst loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland.

No one has ever been criminally convicted of the attack, which came just months after the historic Belfast Agreement.

READ MORE

In 2021, a high court judge in Belfast recommended the UK government carries out an investigation into the Omagh bombing, and urged the Irish Government to do likewise, after finding “plausible arguments” that there had been a “real prospect” of preventing the atrocity.

Earlier this year, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced an independent statutory inquiry will be carried out.

Families of some victims of the bombing have urged the Irish Government to do the same.

Mr Burke, who attended a memorial service in the town at the weekend, told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “We have had a number of previous investigations in this jurisdiction in relation to the events surrounding the Omagh bombing.

[ Omagh bombing: Timeline of families’ campaign for justice ]

“Also we have had the Nally inquiry which was very detailed. The Nally inquiry found no significant new evidence which warranted the establishment of a public inquiry.

“That is our position at the moment. We have met with a number of survivors and victims, we are also awaiting the final publication of the terms of reference for the inquiry in the UK,” he said.

“We will be giving full co-operation with that inquiry. The Irish Government is very anxious to ensure that when that inquiry has concluded there are no unanswered questions.”

Mr Burke added: “There have been a number of significant efforts and trials where we have tried to get convictions and hold to account those who perpetrated this heinous crime.

“The Irish Government wants to work hand in glove with the UK government in relation to this issue and we will be co-operating fully with this inquiry.”

On Tuesday, a number of families who lost loved ones in the 1998 attack, gathered and laid flowers at the spot where the bomb exploded.

Speaking afterwards, Kevin Skelton, who lost his wife Philomena in the bombing, called on the Irish Government to “step up to the plate” over Omagh.

Speaking about the UK inquiry, he said: “Unless the southern government is involved, it’s a waste of time. If they do get involved, whether it bears fruit or not – I don’t know.”

He said the bomb was driven to Omagh from the Republic of Ireland. – PA