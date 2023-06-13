Gardaí frustrated at UAE over failed bid to extradite Kinahan ally McGovern

While the warrant for Sean McGovern’s arrest does not extend to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), any two countries can agree the extradition of criminals on a case-by-case basis. Photograph: iStock

Senior Garda officers are growing increasingly concerned at the failed efforts to extradite Dublin criminal Sean McGovern from Dubai, despite him being named by the Irish and American authorities as a significant figure at the apex of the Kinahan cartel.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has already directed McGovern should stand trial in Dublin for his alleged role in the Kinahan-Hutch feud murder of Noel Kirwan (62) in Clondalkin, Co Dublin, in 2016, and other charges.

When the American Department of the Treasury in April last year imposed sanctions on cartel founder, Christy Kinahan Snr, and his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr, Mr McGovern was one of four other men also sanctioned. The Garda also announced at that time a European Arrest Warrant had been issued for Mr McGovern.

While the warrant for Mr McGovern’s arrest does not extend to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), any two countries can agree the extradition of criminals on a case-by-case basis. Various arms of the Irish State – the Garda, Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs and its diplomats – have made efforts to secure Mr McGovern’s extradition. But he is still believed to be living openly in Dubai.

Gardaí told The Irish Times while members of the Kinahan cartel had been travelling in the Middle East, Dubai effectively remained their headquarters. And while the authorities in the UAE had made moves to apparently help European police forces, this had not been followed by firmer action in more cases. They were now concerned the Kinahans and their associates were being “protected” in Dubai, perhaps after bribing some officials.

The recent overtures made by the UAE towards European law enforcement included the extradition of some high value criminal figures to European countries, though the number of those cases has been modest. Last year it was also announced law enforcement officers from the UAE would be based in Europol’s headquarters in The Hague.

Despite those promising developments, one well placed source said there was now “frustration” in the Garda that the Emerita authorities had “reverted to type” in being reluctant to aid European countries. A number of gardaí said the arrest of cartel associate, Liam Byrne (42), in Mallorca the weekend before last highlighted the fact Irish criminals regarded Dubai as a safe haven. Byrne has been living in Dubai and while he was wanted in Britain to face firearms-related charges, he was only arrested after flying to Mallorca for a family holiday.

However, one Garda source said the case of Mr McGovern was “arguably a bigger concern” as the European Arrest Warrant in existence for him had now been public knowledge for well over a year. Gardaí also pointed out when he, and the Kinahans, were sanctioned by the US authorities in April, 2022, the UAE also claimed in the following weeks they too had imposed sanctions on the men.

Gardaí stressed they had not given up hope of McGovern – and the Kinahans – being extradited by the UAE, but they had become frustrated it was taking so long. Some said they were very confident UAE would eventually co-operate but added they were concerned by the long delays to date.

In reply to queries, the Department of Justice said it did “not comment on individual cases”. While there were “many non-European countries with which Ireland does not have extradition agreements” some extraditions “can be considered in agreement with a country on the basis of reciprocity”. “This has happened before and such arrangements can and will continue to be sought in appropriate cases,” the Department added in its reply.

Garda Headquarters, in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, said it “does not comment on the specifics” of ongoing investigations. “An Garda Síochána continues to work with our partners at an international level to ensure we achieve the objective of dismantling the Kinahan organised crime group,” it said. Comment was awaited from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Mr McGovern (37), who was wounded in the Kinahan-Hutch feud-related attack at the Regency Hotel in 2016, was described by the US department of the treasury as “Daniel Kinahan’s adviser and closest confidant”. It added “evidence indicates that all dealings with Daniel Kinahan go through Sean McGovern”. Mr McGovern, whose house in Crumlin, Dublin, was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau, had also “managed communications on behalf of Daniel Kinahan, and he sells multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine”.