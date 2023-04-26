Stardust pen portrait: Jimmy Buckley (23), Donnycarney - ‘My father figure, brother, my hero’

Jimmy was more than a brother to me. After my father died when I was 12, my mother moved back home to Offaly and I, not wanting to leave the only home I knew in Dublin, stayed. Jimmy would get me to school, bring me to all my matches and after I left school we even worked together in Scotts Foods.

On Friday 13th of February, 1981 ... Jimmy came with me along with my other brother Albert and Jimmy’s wife Christine to support me as I was dancing in the Valentine’s disco competition in the Stardust.

[When] they announced the two winners, one boy, one girl. Jimmy beamed with pride when my name was called out. As I stood on the stage, he jumped up on to it and hugged me and told me how proud he was of me. Little did I know, they would be the last words I would ever hear from him.

Outside the Stardust I was running around for about an hour ... We were asking everyone had they seen Jimmy. A few people had said they had seen him and he was gone back in looking for me. After a few hours we gave up [thinking he must be in hospital].

The Guards called to the house and asked us to come to the morgue. Jimmy was eventually identified by his wedding ring.

The days that followed were a haze – attending the funeral, after the funeral. Guilt was eating away at me. if I hadn’t been dancing that night, Jimmy wouldn’t have been there.

Jimmy would never get to see his beautiful daughter grow up. It all got too much for me, and I ran away to England and later on to America.

But the nightmares I suffered with stayed with me, no matter where I went. Albert and my mam campaigned for justice up until their deaths, Albert dying from a massive heart attack at the age of 41. The Stardust had claimed another victim as I believe Albert too never really recovered from that horrific night and the loss of Jimmy.

The stress he felt trying to get justice for Jimmy and the other 47 victims weighed heavily on him. He died never getting it, like so many others ... In loving memory of my father figure, brother, my hero: Jimmy Buckley.