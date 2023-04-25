Stardust pen portrait: Michael Barrett (17), Raheny - ‘He was very ambitious and had very clear plans and dreams’

Michael was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a friend and a neighbour. He was the eldest of four children. He had one sister and two brothers.

For such a short life, Michael left an impression on people he met, be it for a minute, a day or a week. Michael was always smiling and had an infectious laugh.

Michael had a wicked sense of humour and he loved cracking jokes and playing pranks. He was very optimistic and positive about his life going forward. He was ambitious and had very clear plans, dreams, hopes and wishes for his future.

He was going “to make it” and “get rich” too, but then again, what 17-year-old isn’t? He knew what it took ... that was to work hard and save hard until you reach your goal. Michael had several hobbies and interests ... football and DJ-ing’ his main ones.

Up to and until February 13th, 1981, we were a happy family unit, with four children, doing regular things, living a life.

On February 14th we were catapulted into unimaginable grief and sorrow. I went to Coolock Garda station. There, we were told to go down to the Malahide Road and get the bus into Store Street, and the city morgue.

I spent four days in total in the city morgue in Store Street, waiting, waiting and waiting. Michael would be the last identified victim of the Stardust ... I was told by the Garda that his body will be released to [undertakers] on Thursday.

Michael was buried on Friday, February 20th. His funeral was impersonal and rushed.

We were told what was happening, told the body would be released to Jennings, told the funeral time and date – just like I was told to get the bus into Store St. Told everything and asked nothing. My children not only watched my struggle but also had to live with a mother’s grief.

As a family we will never recover from the trauma of the Stardust fire and its effects. It has been absolutely crippling at times. Rest in peace Michael. We miss you and everything about you, every day.