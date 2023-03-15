Crime & Law

Man arrested following seizure of over €1m worth of herbal cannabis

The seizure of 55kgs of the drug in the Kildare area was a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau

Revenue officers seized approximately 55kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,100,000 in the Kildare area

Mark Hilliard
Wed Mar 15 2023 - 22:32

A man has been arrested following the seizure of more than €1 million worth of herbal cannabis by Revenue officers and gardaí.

The intelligence-led operation, conducted on Wednesday, led to the discovery of approximately 55 kgs of the drug in the Kildare area, Revenue said in a statement.

It has an estimated value of €1.1 million.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

A man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí and has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at a station in Co Kildare. Investigations are ongoing.

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

