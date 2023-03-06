Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in burning Castlebar house

Garda at the scene of the incident at the house in Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photograph: Conor McKeown

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in a house that was on fire in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Sunday evening.

Gardaí believe the dead man, who was elderly, had been fatally shot before the house was set on fire. The dead man had come to the attention of the Garda over historic abuse offences and while he had recently been acquitted of some crimes, he was facing other charges for other offences.

The body of the dead man, who was in his 80s, was found in the property after the fire was brought under control.

It is understood the victim had been shot a number of times. A firearm has also been recovered by gardaí carrying out the murder investigation.

A number of local people had gathered outside the house as it was in flames last night, though they were unable to enter the property to check for anyone inside as the flames had taken hold.

Shortly after 6.30pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a house on Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co Mayo. The body of a man was discovered inside the residence.

The arrested man is detained in Castlebar Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and that there is no further comment at this time.