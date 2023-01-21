Man (20s) arrested following armed robbery in Dublin store

A man in his 20s has been in arrested following an armed robbery at a shop in Dublin 16 on Saturday morning.
At approximately 7:30am, a man entered a retail premises on the Braemor Road, in Churchstown, armed with what was understood be a knife and threatened the staff. He then left the premises with a quantity of alcohol.
A spokesman for the gardaí said shortly afterwards a man in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident.
The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Rathfarnham Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing, the spokesman added.