Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth more than €2 million

Over €2 million worth of cannabis linked to a transnational organised crime group has been seized.

Revenue officers seized approximately 118 kilograms of the drug on the Thursday with an estimated value of €2.36 million.

Gardai said the seizure came on foot of a joint intelligence-led operation targeting individuals involved in an international gang operating in the North Dublin area.

A 56-year-old man was arrested following the operation which was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Customs Service.

The man was being held at Coolock garda station in North Dublin under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. Investigations are ongoing.