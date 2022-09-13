Westmeath car fire: Gardaí hopeful of rapid progress in criminal investigation

Michael (2) and Thelma (5) Denneney died following a fire in their car on a rural road near Multyfarnham last Friday afternoon

Gardaí are hopeful of making rapid progress in the criminal investigation into the car fire that claimed the lives of Mikey (2) and Thelma (5) Dennany and left their mother, Lynn Egar (48), seriously injured.

The fire, which engulfed the family car last Friday on a remote road in Co Westmeath, resulted from arson, gardaí believe. A chief suspect has been identified in the case, which is being treated as a double homicide.

News of the apparent progress in the case comes as the Egar and Dennany families are preparing for the funerals of the two children.

Ms Egar and her son Mikey were taken from the blazing vehicle at the scene, on the Coole to Multyfarnham road, by a driver who happened across the fire last Friday afternoon. Mikey was rushed by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, but he was pronounced dead there on Friday.

The remains of his sister, Thelma, were founded inside the vehicle. Ms Egar was airlifted to hospital in Dublin and has remained there since her admission last Friday.

The siblings’ remains will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home in Longford on Wednesday evening, while their funeral Mass will take place at St Mel’s Cathedral, Co Longford, at 11am followed by burial in Cullyfad Cemetery.

Their funeral notice reads that Michael and Thelma Dennany will be “sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family” including “their father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie,” and extended family and friends.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed on Monday the investigation into the fatal fire last Friday is criminal in nature. He has appealed for anyone who was driving in the area of Lacken, between Coole and Multyfarnham, from 2pm to 3.40pm to come forward and report anything suspicious to gardaí or to provide dashcam footage.

“This is now a crime investigation, we’re investigating this as suspicious circumstances around these deaths and we’re regarding it now as a crime investigation,” Mr Harris said while speaking in Galway on Monday.

Ms Egar has two other children of secondary school age.

The family’s home in Rathowen, Co Westmeath, some 10km from Multyfarnham, was sealed off as part of the inquiry and detectives were trying to piece together the movements of Ms Egar and her two children before the incident.