Gardaí suspect fatal Co Westmeath car fire started maliciously

Lynn Egar's daughter Thelma, who was killed when their car went on fire outside Multyfarnham shortly before 4pm on Friday. Photograph: Facebook (Thelma was thee years old in this picture. She was five when she died)

Gardaí investigating a car fire in Co Westmeath, which left two children dead and their mother seriously injured, strongly suspect the blaze started maliciously.

Lynn Egar (40s) and her son Michael (2) and daughter Thelma (5) were in their car on a rural road near Multyfarnham last Friday afternoon when the vehicle was engulfed by flames.

The Garda inquiry being carried out by detectives based at Mullingar station is criminal in nature and arson is the main line of inquiry.

The family’s home in Co Westmeath was sealed off as part of the inquiry and detectives were trying to piece together the last movements of Ms Egar and her two children before the incident.

The emergency services were alerted at about 4pm on Friday when another road user came upon the burning car on a minor road at Lacken, between Coole and Multyfarnham. The vehicle was on fire in the centre of the road and the driver who was first on the scene tried to rescue those inside before the emergency services arrived.

Lynn Egar who was pulled from her burning car outside Multyfarnham shortly before 4pm on Friday. Her two children, Thelma and Michael were killed. Photograph: Facebook

Ms Egar was airlifted from the scene and has been undergoing treatment at a Dublin hospital over the weekend. While her injuries were described as serious, she was in a stable condition and was expected to survive. It is unclear when she might be alert enough to be spoken to by gardaí, who are hopeful she can proved information about how the car came to be engulfed by flames.

Her son Michael was taken from the vehicle and brought by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, he was pronounced dead on Friday evening. Thelma’s remains were found in the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family live a house near the village of Rathowen, about 10km from Multyfarnham. Ms Egar also has two older children from a previous relationship, who attend secondary school in Co Westmeath. Thelma was a pupil in St Cremin’s National School in Multyfarnham. A vigil in memory of the children was due to take place at the school on Sunday evening.

The scene where the car went on fire has undergone examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, members of which were also examining the family home this weekend. The vehicle was also taken from the scene and was due to undergo examination.

Lynn Egar's son Michael, who was killed when their car went on fire outside Multyfarnham shortly before 4pm on Friday. Photograph: Facebook (This picture was taken when Michael was four months old. He was two years old when he died)

State Pathologist Sally Ann Collis carried out postmortems on the remains of Michael and Thelma at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore on Saturday.

The investigation into the fire is being carried out by gardaí in Mullingar, who were investigating all of the circumstances of the fatal incident. However, The Irish Times understands the car, which was on fire in the middle of the road, had not been crashed at the scene and foul play has not been ruled out in what is being treated as a suspicious incident. An incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

“A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies,” Garda headquarters said in a statement.

Gardaí in Mullingar have appealed to anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them on (044) 9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.