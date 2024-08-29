More than 300 jobs to be lost as Cardinal health facility in Tullamore set to close

As many as 315 jobs are set to be lost as Cardinal Health is to close a facility in Tullamore.

Staff were told on Thursday morning that operations will be wound down on a phased basis between now and 2026. It is believed the company’s Dublin based operations will not be impacted.

“My primary concern is for the staff and their families who are now coming to terms with the impact of this announcement,” Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said in a statement. “Following this morning’s town hall meeting with staff, and along with the IDA and my department we will work with the company management and with staff on current and potential future possibilities. We will make every effort to identify alternative employment opportunities for the staff affected by this announcement,” he added.

On Wednesday afternoon staff were advised that production would cease to allow for all staff to attend the meeting on Thursday morning for an announcement.

SIPTU area organiser Ashling Dunne told RTÉ radio’s news at One that every effort would be made and no stone would be left unturned in attempts to save jobs and to encourage a replacement company for the site.

The Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Councillor Tony McCormack said he had spoken with the Tánaiste Micheál Martin and the Minister for Trade and Employment Peter Burke to appeal for the support of government agencies. He said he had been assured that everything would be done to ensure the staff could avail of upskilling and reskilling and he was hopeful that all could find jobs.

The facility at which Cardinal Health operates has hosted a number of medical device companies over the past 40 years, he said and the workforce had been very loyal, some of them working there for over 20 years. “They’ve been a huge addition to the local economy as well. There are other companies out there that provide many services to the site. They’ll be looking at what’s going to happen to them now going forward, as well. “ Cardinal Health would be one of the major employers in the Tullamore area, he added.

“What we’re hoping is going to happen at this stage is to work very closely with the IDA in order to have somebody to come and move into that facility very soon. “So while we’re losing these jobs today, I would be hopeful that the IDA will be able to sell that land for another medical device company in the long term,” he said.