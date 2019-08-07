UK Ryanair pilots to strike in pay row

Ryanair pilots in the UK will strike on August 22nd and September 2nd in a dispute over pay.

Directly employed members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) voted by an 80 per cent majority on Wednesday to strike in pursuit of a pay claim.

Confirming the ballot’s result, Balpa said its executive had authorised Ryanair members to strike on August 22nd and September 2nd.

Balpa accused Ryanair of failing to understand how to work with trade unions and said that the company did not have standard agreements that any union would reasonably expect of any workplace.

“That is why our claim includes many issues including pensions, loss of license insurance, maternity benefits, allowances and a fair, transparent, and consistent pay structure,” the union said.

No progress

The organisation added that it had made no progress with Ryanair management on any of those areas.

Brian Strutton, Balpa general secretary, said Ryanair had made no formal offer to the union and declared that it was imperative that the dispute was resolved.

“No pilot wants to spoil the public’s travel plans but at the moment it seems we have no choice,” he added.