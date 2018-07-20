Ryanair strike to affect 2,500 passengers on Tuesday

Ryanair says that next Tuesday’s planned strike by Irish-based pilots will hit an estimated 2,500 passengers.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Fórsa - plan their third strike at the airline on Tuesday 24th.

Pilots picketed the airline’s headquarters in Swords, Co Dublin on Friday as they held their second one-day stoppage in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues.

Ryanair has already said that it will cancel 16 of a total of 290 flights on Tuesday as a result of the third strike. Only a number of flights from Ireland to the UK will be hit.

An airline statement said that the company had contacted the 2,500 passengers affected to offer them alternative flights or refunds.

Ryanair accused Ialpa-Fórsa of sitting on its hands and not contacting the company since the sides last met on Wednesday.