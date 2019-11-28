Ryanair’s court bid to stop executive joining Easyjet starts next week

Ryanair’s legal action to stop its chief operating officer Peter Bellew from joining rival Easyjet in January will go ahead next week.

The Irish airline says that Mr Bellew’s contract includes a clause barring him from joining any competitor for 12 months after he leaves Ryanair.

Following several delays, the High Court will begin hearing Ryanair’s action to prevent Mr Bellew joining Easyjet as its chief operating officer in January on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds scheduled the case for Tuesday at a hearing in the High Court on Thursday.

Both sides say it will take four days and want it concluded before the end of December. Mr Justice Senan Allen will hear the action.

Easyjet confirmed in July that Mr Bellew would join the British carrier in January. Ryanair had earlier announced that the executive was leaving.

The Irish airline, Europe’s biggest, subsequently said that it would take legal action to prevent Mr Bellew joining Easyjet until January 2021, when the non-compete clause runs out.

The High Court was due to hear the action earlier this month but an unforeseen problem forced its postponement.

Both sides, including Mr Bellew and Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, were in court on Tuesday this week in the hope that the case would begin, but there was no judge available.

Mr Bellew was tipped as a likely successor to Mr O’Leary when he returned to the Irish airline in December 2017 from Malaysia Air, where he had been chief executive.