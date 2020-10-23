Dundrum Town Centre owner appoints new director of Ireland

Dundrum Town Centre owner Hammerson has announced the appointment of Connor Owens as its new director of Ireland.

Mr Owens will head up Hammerson’s Irish business, and lead the operation across its portfolio, which includes Dundrum Town Centre, the Ilac Centre, and Swords Pavilions.

Mr Owens is a chartered accountant with experience in retail, office, and mixed use assets.

He joins Hammerson from the National Asset Management Agency, where he was the head of asset management and recovery, reporting to the board on the delivery of the €1 billion division’s strategic, operational, and financial objectives.

Mark Bourgeois, managing director UK and Ireland, said: “While market conditions are undoubtedly challenging, Connor joins at an exciting time for our Irish business, as we look to build on Dundrum’s continued popularity and maximise the potential of city quarters.”

Mr Owens said Hammerson Ireland has the “strongest retail portfolio in the country”, and that he was “really looking forward to joining such a strong team and helping the business overcome the near-term challenges and deliver on its significant potential”.

He is expected to formally take up the new role in February.