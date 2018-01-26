Boylesports buys JP Bookmakers

Bookmaker Boylesports is buying six betting shops in the west of Ireland from JP McGuinness.

Boylesports said on Friday that it has acquired Mr McGuinness’s retail business, JP Bookmakers, made up of six shops in Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The group will rebrand the shops as Boylesports and plans to invest in all six, adding new screens, lounge facilities and other services.

Boylesports chief executive Conor Gray said that Mr McGuinness had built one of the most attractive bookmaking businesses in the west with many loyal customers.

“This acquisition, which gives Boylesports a greater presence in the west and north west, will be a great fit with our existing network,” he added.

The deal is subject to approval from mergers watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.