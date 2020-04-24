Pat Kiely steps down as MD of Virgin Media Television

Pat Kiely is stepping down as managing director of Virgin Media Television this summer after four years in role and 22 years at the broadcaster formerly known as TV3.

A well-known figure across the Irish advertising and media industry, Mr Kiely told colleagues on Friday that he would leave in July to pursue other opportunities.

“I’ve decided it’s time to pass on the baton and take on a new challenge,” Mr Kiely said.

“Having been with the business in a number of roles since launch, celebrating great achievements and staring down some significant challenges, I am delighted to be leaving the business in such a strong position.”

He thanked his colleagues for their “tremendous support, hard work and talent” during his time at Virgin Media Television and TV3.

Mr Kiely joined TV3 in 1998 as director of sales, making him a member of the management team when the channel went on air after years of attempts by business consortiums to start a commercial rival to RTÉ.

In 2007, he became TV3 Group’s commercial director and played a key role in helping it survive the recession amid a steep advertising downturn.

Before TV3, he worked for advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi and DDFH&B.

He was promoted to the top job in the broadcaster, succeeding David McRedmond, shortly after Liberty Global’s Virgin Media Ireland bought TV3 Group from its former private equity owners. He has held the managing director reins since January 2016.

Rebrand and upgrade

Mr Kiely subsequently oversaw the rebranding of the original TV3 channel to Virgin Media One just ahead of its 20th anniversary in 2018, with acquisitions 3e (previously Channel 6) and Be3 (the short-lived UTV Ireland channel) becoming Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Three respectively.

Following investment from the parent company, Mr Kiely also led the upgrade of the broadcaster’s news studios and the launch of Virgin Media Sport, while his key hire from RTÉ, director of content Bill Malone, has commissioned programming such as Gogglebox Ireland, award-winning drama Blood and factual series The Guards: Inside the K under his watch.

Virgin Media Ireland chief executive Tony Hanway said Mr Kiely had “truly transformed the business” and left a proud legacy. Virgin will continue to develop the broadcasting strategy that Mr Kiely has future-proofed, he said.

“While sorry to see Pat leave the business, we thank him for his major contribution and wish him the very best with his future plans.”