Trump travel ban extends global stock market rout

The global stock market rout extended Thursday, while the yen climbed and bond yields tumbled after US president Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe and stopped short of offering a detailed US economic-rescue package.

European equity futures tumbled more than 8 per cent at one point, while Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq contracts slumped by the daily limit before paring losses somewhat.

Mr Trump unveiled steps including lending aid for small businesses and asked Congress to pass undefined payroll-tax relief.

Japanese stocks closed more than 4 per cent lower even after another liquidity pledge from the Bank of Japan. Australian shares plunged deeper into a bear market after a stimulus plan there. Treasury yields crumbled anew. Oil resumed declines, falling for the second straight day on Thursday.

The slump in oil is being compounded by the threat of a flood of cheap supply as Saudi Arabia promised to raise output to a record high in its standoff with Russia.

Brent crude was trading down $1.65, or 4.6 per cent, at $34.14 in early trade, a little above earlier lows. The contract fell nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday. US crude was down $1.38, or 4.2 per cent, at $31.60 after also dropping 4 per cent in the previous session. The two benchmarks are down about 50 per cent from highs reached in January

Global equities are now on course for the second-worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008, only eclipsed by the rout in the last week of February.

Mr Trump’s Oval Office address appeared to give little confidence to investors that the US is tightening its grip on the deadly virus. The World Health Organization earlier called the virus spread a pandemic and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tipped into a bear market, ending the longest bull-run in history for US shares.

“Recession risk is rising and we are nowhere near pricing that in,” said Sue Trinh, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management in Hong Kong. “All the ‘solutions’ we are seeing from the powers that be are reminiscent of the great financial crisis”, but what’s more important is resources for the virus fight, she said.

Signs that companies in the hardest-hit industries were drawing down credit lines to battle the effects of the virus on their businesses added to anxiety.

Meantime, investors continue to question the response of policymakers. The European Central Bank has indicated it may move as soon as this week, the Bank of England cut rates on Wednesday and German chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged to do “whatever is necessary” to bolster the economy. – Bloomberg / Reuters