US travel ban deals ‘hammer blow’ to tourism sector

US president Donald Trump’s decision to place an all-out travel ban from Europe in response to the coronavirus has dealt “a hammer blow” to the tourism sector and is likely to push the euro area into recession, Goodbody Stockbrokers has warned.

Chief economist Dermot O’Leary said the US move marked “an extraordinary escalation” in containment efforts.

“Travel trends had already collapsed in Europe, with this decision dealing another hammer blow to the prospects for the tourism sector in the region,” he said, noting tourism represents 10 per cent of total employment in the Republic.

“Tourism alone may be enough to tip the euro area into recession,” he said, suggesting more aggressive fiscal measures were required to deal with the fallout from the virus.

While Ireland and Britain have been excluded from the US ban it only applies to countries in the Schengen zone – the European borderless free travel area – “one has to think that they may soon be, while travel bans are likely to continue to feature as plans for social distancing are implemented elsewhere,” Mr O’Leary said.

All eyes are now on the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later on Thursday and what sort of measures will be announced.

“Policies such as those already implemented by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are likely, but the bigger focus should be on governments,” Mr O’Leary said.

“ As we noted earlier in the week, Ireland has been ahead of pack in terms of diverting resources to easing the economic effects of this health crisis. It is time for other governments to do the same,” Mr O’Leary said.

The Government has announced a €3.1 billion coronavirus stimulus package, one of the biggest per-capita spends of any country, amounting to almost €630 per person. In its budget yesterday, the UK government unveiled a £30 billion package of measures.

Tourism numbers

The latest tourism numbers for Ireland show the number of overseas trips to Ireland by non-residents increased marginally in the final quarter of last year but the duration of stay and earnings from overseas visitors fell.

The figures, however, predate the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has decimated travel in Europe and elsewhere.

The UK, which accounts for 4.7 million tourists, is the most important source of tourists into Ireland, followed by mainland Europe (3.9 million) and the US and Canada (2.4 million).

However, US tourists have been representing an increasing share of the total over recent years and spend significantly more than an “average” tourist, he said, noting that the average spend by tourists from the US and Canada was €701 in 2019 (excluding air fares), relative to €549 by Germans and €258 by those from Britain.