Oil price slump weighs on global markets

European stocks handed back most of their early gains to close slightly higher on Thursday, as a slide in oil majors offset a slew of positive earnings reports.

London-listed shares rose on hopes of more US stimulus and signs that the British government would not impose another sweeping national lockdown, but the slide in oil stocks capped gains.

Dublin

The Iseq index rose almost 0.3 per cent, helped by a strong performance from Irish banks. Bank of Ireland finished the session ahead by 4.4 per cent to €1.65, while AIB was up 3.9 per cent to 91 cents.

Cairn Homes rose by 4.4 per cent to 82.5 cents per share, as research from property website Myhome.ie suggested demand for housing remains strong.

Providence Resources continued to jump about, a day after the oil and gas explorer revealed it had narrowed its losses and is fully funded until next July. It closed down 6.4 per cent to just over 7 cents, after having been up earlier in the session.

London

The UK government said it was seeking to avoid a full national lockdown to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, in the interest of preventing unemployment soaring into the millions. The more domestically focused mid-cap index rose 0.4 per cent, while the blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 per cent.

Defensive plays such industrials, utilities and healthcare stocks were among the top boosts. Oil stocks slumped as crude prices dropped more than 5 per cent, with a rise in Opec output last month and rising coronavirus cases dampening the demand outlook. BP fell 3.1 per cent.

Rolls-Royce dropped 10.2 per cent after the aero-engine maker said it planned to raise £2 billion (€2.2 billion) from shareholders, £1 billion from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet.

Retailer Halfords surged 31.5 per cent to its highest level since June 2019 after it raised its first-half profit outlook as it continued to benefit from a cycling boom during the pandemic.

Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.2 per cent higher, fading on the oil price slump. Total and Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.4 per cent and 3.8 per cent, while the oil & gas index slid 1.7 per cent.

German stocks slipped 0.2 per cent, weighed down by a 13.1 per cent slump in Bayer after it flagged that adjusted profit may slip next year and it may have to write down the value of agriculture assets by close to €10 billion.

Swedish fashion retailer H&M surged 6.1 per cent as it beat third-quarter profit forecasts and announced plans to close hundreds of stores next year as the coronavirus crisis drives more shoppers online.

STMicroelectronics jumped 6.9 per cent after it forecast 2020 sales above previous estimates and said a sharp rise in automotive and microcontroller demand helped preliminary results.

Banco BPM gained 4.2 per cent after Reuters’ sources told it that France’s Credit Agricole was exploring a possible deal to buy Italy’s third biggest bank.

New York

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher after US president Donald Trump’s administration proposed a new stimulus bill worth more than $1.5 trillion, which includes a $20 billion extension in aid for the battered airline industry. Shares of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue rose between 0.7 per cent and 2.1 per cent.

Gains were led by tech-related heavyweights including Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and Nvidia, which investors perceive as relatively safe at a time of heightened economic uncertainty. On the other hand, energy stocks tumbled another 2.7 per cent after a 20 per cent decline in the third quarter.

Boeing rose 1.8 per cent a day after Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson conducted a 737 Max test flight, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. (Additional reporting – Reuters)