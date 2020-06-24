European stocks slump over Covid-19 resurgence concerns

US futures dropped and European stocks slumped the most in a week as a resurgence in virus cases around the world sharpened concern about the pace of the economic recovery.

Retailers and travel shares - companies that stand to benefit from life returning to normal after the pandemic - were among the biggest losers in European trading. Oil and copper retreated, while gold approached $1,800 an ounce. The Bloomberg dollar index steadied.

Market sentiment is turning more negative on concern that the spreading coronavirus could force policy makers to slow the pace or reverse business re-openings. At the same time, there’s the potential for trade tensions to resurface between the European Union and the US.

“The outbreaks have given markets the unpleasant reminder that the pandemic is far from over and that the economic recovery may be slower than expected,” said Mobeen Tahir, associate director of research at WisdomTree in London. But the downturn would only become serious “if infection rates rise to alarming levels and sweeping lockdowns are enforced again.”

New tariffs

The US is weighing new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the UK. The American Trade Representative wants to impose new tariffs on European exports like olives, beer, gin and trucks, while increasing duties on products including aircrafts, cheese and yogurt, according to a notice published late Tuesday evening. The European Union is also debating whether to keep the door shut to American travelers this summer.

– Bloomberg