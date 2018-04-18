Inside Business podcast: Denis Naughten’s INM grilling

The Minister for Communications Denis Naughten told the Dáil on Wednesday evening that he “acted to the letter of the law” in relation to a proposed takeover of Celtic Media by Independent News & Media.

On this week’s Inside Business podcast, Mark Paul and Simon Carswell talk to Ciarán Hancock about the latest developments in the INM saga.

Inside Business podcast

Also on the podcast: the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has poured cold water on the prospect of a giveaway budget, as new figures from his department point to faster economic growth this year.

Stability Programme Update

Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details of the government’s latest Stability Programme Update, which raised the 2018 growth forecast sharply to 5.6 per cent.

But first, Laura Slattery has a roundup of some of the other stories this week, including the appearance of senior Facebook executive Joel Kaplan at an Oireachtas committee, where he apologised for the company’s role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

