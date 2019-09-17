Strong first half puts Uniphar on track for 2019

Profit and revenue rose at Uniphar in the six months to the end of June, putting the company on track for its plan for 2019.

Gross profit rose 87 per cent to just under €83 million, with 7 per cent organic growth. More than half of the increase in profit was down to the company’s growth divisions - commercial and clinical, and product access - but the company saw growth across all three of its divisions. Some 60 per cent of that organic growth was in growth divisions from UK and Europe, while its Supply Chain and Retail division saw strong volume growth in Ireland.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 119 per cent to €21.9 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were 9.3 cent for the six month period, showing growth of 157 per cent year on year. Net bank debt was €161 million at the period.

Uniphar completed its IPO on July 17th, raising €139.4 million as it listed on the Euronext Growth and AIM. The company also completed the key strategic acquisition of Durbin on July 31st.

“Our results reflect a very strong performance for the first six months of 2019 which is in line with board expectations, and positions us to deliver our full year 2019 plan.,” said chief executive Ger Rabbette. “The successful IPO of Uniphar in July provides a platform for a steady growth trajectory and our subsequent acquisition of Durbin positions us well to become a global leader in the provision of product access solutions. We are on a firm footing for the second half of the year, going into 2020, and the next stage of our planned development in delivering our five year strategy.”