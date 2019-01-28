Coveney announces 110 new jobs for Cork and Sligo

Two Cork companies have announced more than 100 new jobs on the back of new business and investment of close to €50 million.

Medtech company DePuy Synthes Ireland is to create 30 new jobs with an investment of €36 million in research and development at its Cork facility.

Meanwhile, Capita Customer Solutions – formerly known as SouthWestern – has announced 80 new positions following the signing of a three-year contract worth €12 million with Electric Ireland for the provision of credit control and collection services.

The contract, which may be extended for a further four years for another €13 million, will see Capita provide an operations centre at a head office at Little Island in Cork with a satellite operation in Sligo. Sixty of the new jobs will be in Cork with 20 in Sligo.

“This is very good news not just for Capita, but for the communities in Cork and Sligo where the company is based,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney. “Devising personalised solutions for customers in difficult situations requires creativity as well as empathy, and I think the fact that Electric Ireland and Capita are focused on delivering a compassionate customer service is to be commended.”

DePuy Synthes, which employs more than 1,000 people at its innovation centre in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, is a subsidiary of healthcare giant Johnson and Johnson. It manufactures orthopaedic products including hip and knee replacement joints.

IDA Ireland said the latest investment would be used by the company to expand the scale and scope of activities at the facility.

“It will result in significant developments at the company’s materials and surface technology centre, including co-location with Johnson & Johnson’s 3D printing centre of excellence,” it said.

The company first established operations in Cork in 1997. It carried out a €53.2 million expansion at the plant three years ago.