Bank of China donates 200,000 items of protective equipment to Ireland

Bank of China is donating 200,000 items of protective equipment for healthcare workers battling coronavirus to the Government.

The bank, which is buying Irish firm Goodbody Stockbrokers and has an aircraft leasing business in Dublin, recently offered the equipment, suits, gloves, masks and other items to the HSE.

The Office of Government Procurement confirmed on Thursday that it has “gratefully received of a donation of more than 200,000 items of personal protective equipment” from Bank of China.

Supplies of this equipment are running low as hospital staff grapple with the spread of Covid-19, according to the HSE, which is waiting on the delivery of a €28 million order that is due this weekend.

The procurement office, which purchases goods and services for Government departments and agencies, said the bank offered the equipment through representatives of IDA Ireland based in China.

Its statement confirmed that the equipment was en route to the Republic. “Once the equipment has arrived it will be deployed as soon as possible as part of the national response to Covid-19,” the procurement office added.

It is understood that Bank of China’s offer prompted discussions between the the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, which is responsible for the IDA, and the procurement office.

A HSE statement said that it has spent around €30 million on protective equipment for healthcare workers since February 1st. It pointed out that the Covid-19 epidemic meant there was a worldwide shortage of the equipment.