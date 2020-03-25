Malin sees clinical trials delays amid Covid-19 crisis

Irish life science investment companies Malin Corp said that it expects some brief delays in drug clinical trials being carried out by firms in which it is invested as the coronavirus crisis.

The company said on Monday, as it reported full-year results, that management is “optimistic that there will be a limited impact on its most important and potentially value accretive clinical studies in 2020 since these programmes are in oncology or are fully enrolled”.

The company’s main assets are stakes in: Poseida Therapeutics, which is developing a treatment for bone marrow cancer; Immunocore, whose key pipeline product is an eye cancer drug; Kymab, which is working on a treatment of eczema; and Viamet, which focuses on antifungal products.

The value of the company’s portfolio of investments declined 9 per cent to €366 million over the course of last year.

This was down to the sale of its stake in Dublin-based healthcare app developer 3D4Medical, and a decline in value of Immunicore as it went a $130 million (€120 million) fundraising.

The company sees potential value-creating milestones for its key assets over the coming 12 months.