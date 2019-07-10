Revenue hires 453 people in preparation for Brexit

The Revenue Commissioners has hired 453 people in preparation for Brexit.

In a written Dáil reply to Pearse Doherty TD (Sinn Féin), Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that of the 453 staff, 370 were recruited in 2019.

He said that since the start of 2019 more than 600 people were appointed by Revenue across all areas. “The majority of these have been assigned to customs roles or to backfill positions from which existing Revenue staff have been assigned to customs duties.

“As serving staff are taking up their new Brexit-related positions, Revenue is backfilling the vacancies created, from panels of candidates established in its general recruitment activity,” he said.

Mr Donohoe has confirmed that 281 staff have been assigned to Dublin in preparation for Brexit; that includes 213 in 2019. In addition, 119 have been assigned in Munster including 104 this year with a further 40 assigned in Leinster, excluding Dublin and Louth.

Mr Donohoe said Revenue has determined that in a “Central Case” scenario – an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU, to include a transition period until the end of 2020 – an additional 600 Revenue staff would be required.

He said that in September 2018, the Government granted approval in principle for the phased recruitment of an additional 600 people to Revenue to meet the challenges posed by Brexit.

In Budget 2019 Revenue was provided with an additional €10 million for 270 of the additional 600 people to be recruited during 2019.

Following a Government decision in December 2018, it was agreed to accelerate Revenue’s recruitment programme in preparation for Brexit.

Mr Donohoe stated: “Revenue will continue to adjust its recruitment and training plans in response to business needs, including Brexit-related developments.”