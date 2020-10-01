NTMA plans to sell bonds next week

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) plans to hold a bond auction next Thursday, days before the Government unveils Budget 2021.

The agency will also hold a bond sale on November 12th, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The NTMA has so far raised €21.3 billion in international bond markets this year, having raised its fund-raising target for 2020 to €20 billion to €24 billion in April as the Government dealt with the health and economic crisis caused by Covid-19. Had only planned to raise as much as €14 billion for the year before the pandemic struck.

The NTMA will also hold regulator short-term debt sales on October 15th, November 19th and December 10th, it said.