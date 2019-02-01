Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to finance 25,000 homes

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) has announced details of a new strategy that will see it advance finance to deliver up to 25,000 homes by 2025.

The fund’s Irish investment commitments have grown to €4.1 billion as its phased transition from global portfolio to Irish portfolio continues.

Under the new strategy, ISIF will now target the delivery of a €3 billion five-year investment programme.

ISIF, managed by the National Treasury Management Agency, announced the revised investment strategy on Friday. It will target regional development; housing; indigenous businesses; climate change and Brexit.

In addition, the fund will continue to pursue investment opportunities for “connectivity”, which include existing investments in airport and port infrastructure and projects that enhance the Republic’s global data and IT connectivity.

Details of the new strategy were announced at ISIF’s sixth annual market engagement event, which took place at Convention Centre in Dublin and was attended by more than 600 businesspeople, investors, project promoters and advisors.

On regional development, ISIF is targeting €500-€750 million of commercial investment into businesses and projects over the next five years.

In terms of housing, the fund will provide finance that will deliver up to 25,000 homes by 2025.

It also plans to contribute to the development of the next wave of larger-scale indigenous businesses.

On climate action, ISIF is to “build on existing investments” in renewable energy and carbon emission reduction to support the State’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Ahead of Brexit, the fund said it would seek out commercial investments in businesses that may be adversely affected to enable long-term product and markets diversification.

ISIF director Eugene O’Callaghan said the new strategy takes account of the “significant progress made” in the Irish economy and the fact the opportunities and challenges facing the economy are “very different” to those when it opened its doors in 2014.

“We will seek to use the fund’s characteristics of scale, flexibility and long-term timeframe to deliver investment returns while also having impact that makes a difference in the Irish economy,” he said.

“It will be important for ISIF to contribute to the wider development of the Irish economy and also to be the investor of choice for ambitious companies and projects that can use ISIF and co-investor capital to drive their long-term sustainability and success.”