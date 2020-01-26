Greencore to prove update on business after US exit

TODAY Results: Amgen, Sprint.

Meetings: EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives William J Clinton speech titled Reflections on Brexit and the European Union, at Queens University, Belfast.

TOMORROW Results: Allergan, Apple, Greencore (Q1), Lear,

Mondelez, Pfizer, SAP, Starbucks, Stryker, Tesla, United Drug (trading update), Xerox, Xilinx. Indicators: Irish retail sales (Dec) and overseas travel (December). Meetings: Eir business breakfast, Greencore agm, Launch of DCU report of the economic impact of venture capital in Ireland.

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY Results: Alexion Pharma, Amazon, Biogen, BT, Coc

a-Cola, Diageo, Edwards Lifesciences, Eli Lilly, Electronic Arts, General Electric, Hershey, International Paper, Marsh & McLennan, Siemens, Virgin Money UK, Unilever, UPS, Verizon. Indicators: Irish CSO Household Finance and Consumption Survey (2018), Euro zone unemployment (Dec); UK mortgage approvals (Dec). Meetings: Ibec pre-election debate with political party spokespeople; Joint ESRI/Dept of Finance conference on trends in SME investment.

FRIDAY