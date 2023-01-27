Cost-of-living crisis spoils Christmas for retailers

Retail sales stalled in December, capping a difficult year and a difficult Christmas period for retailers.
Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show retail volumes – month on month – remained flat in December and were up by just 0.5 per cent on an annual basis when compared with 2021, which was blighted by Covid-related restrictions.
When car sales are stripped out, the volume of retail sales fell by 1.8 per cent in December.
In a sign of that red-hot inflation is hitting consumer spending power, sales – in value terms – were up 0.5 per cent in December and by 8.3 per cent over the 12-month period.
That means consumers are having to pay more to buy less.
The latest figures show monthly volume increases were recorded in motor trades (up 4 per cent), other retail sales (up 2.8 per cent) and non-specialised stores (up 1.4 per cent).
There were, however, notable declines in clothing, footwear and textiles (down 16.8 per cent), electrical goods (down 7.7 per cent), and furniture and lighting (down 5.7 per cent). These sectors would traditionally see a busy trade over Christmas.
The largest annual volume increase – on an annual basis – was in bars, which registered a near 55 per cent increase in sales.
However, the CSO said caution should be exercised with this level of growth as it is compared with a low base from the previous year.
“With the arrival of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in December 2021 restrictions were reintroduced, including an 8pm closing time for bars just before Christmas,” it said.