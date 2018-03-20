Dublin beats all UK’s cities; Finance Ireland ponders mortgage move; Berlin’s cursed airport

Finance Ireland, the country’s largest non-bank lender in the retail market, is considering entering the mortgage market as it assesses ways to further diversify its business after its pre-tax profit soared 226 per cent last year to €8.3 million, reports Joe Brennan

Despite a housing crisis, Dublin is as good a place to live in as it was this time last year, a new survey from Mercer indicates , which also reveals that Dublin is the top ranking city across the UK and Ireland. Fiona Reddan has the details.

Avectas, an Irish company developing cutting edge technology to help cure cancers, writes Dominic Coyle, has secured €2.1 million funding under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme,

One third of Irish people are still paying for financial mistakes made in the past according to a new survey, reports Fiona Reddan .

Berlin’s cursed international airport is almost six years late and, according to a leading Lufthansa executive, will probably never open, writes Derek Scally from Germany.

Start-up incubator NDRC is to invest up to €650,000 in ten new digital initiatives selected for its latest Dublin accelerator programme. Charlie Taylor reports.

Fiona Reddan tells us how vulture funds got their tentacles deep into Irish lives and Proinsias O’Mahony wonders whether billionaire investor Warren Buffett has lost his touch.

Strong Roots, the fast-growing Irish food company, is forecasting another record year after securing listings for its products with two of the top four grocery retailers in the UK, reports Charlie Taylor.

Charlie also tells us that Causeway Sensors, a Belfast-based diagnostics company which has developed nano-sized sensing chips that can be used to detect early-stage cancer and other diseases, has secured £1.5 million (€1.7 million) in investment.

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts here and our Business Today daily email news digest here.