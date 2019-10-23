Scotch House ready for take off at €55 per square foot

Speculation in the office market that the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is coming in to land in Dublin city centre with an agreement to take a lease on the newly redeveloped Scotch House in its entirety appears to have been wide of the mark.

With the building now practically complete, agent QRE confirmed that the property was still available to let to individual tenants on a floor-by-floor basis, or in its entire to a sole occupier.

Conor Whelan and Lisa McInerney are advising the Burgh Quay scheme’s developers, MF Properties, and are seeking a rent of €55 per square foot and €4,000 per car parking space. It is understood the property has been attracting a strong level of interest from prospective occupiers. While it had been widely reported by office agents in Dublin that the Irish Aviation Authority was to take a lease on the entire scheme, QRE denied this.

Located immediately beside the new Rosie Hackett Bridge, Scotch House has undergone a complete redevelopment, bringing it to an LEED Gold Standard, BER A3 rating and Wired Scored Platinum accreditation.

The finished building, designed by Lafferty Architects, extends to about 40,000sq ft with an additional 1,500sq ft of retail space, along with nine basement car parking spaces and 54 bike spaces.