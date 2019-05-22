Number 1 St Mary’s Road is a thing of beauty in Dublin 4 for €1.5m

Having served as home over the years to a succession of high-profile occupiers including Ann-Marie Nohl’s famed Expresso Bar Cafe, Marcel’s Restaurant, and the luxury hair and beauty salon Callan & Co; No 1 St Mary’s Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, has been brought to the market by Colliers International at a guide price of €1.5 million.

Located directly opposite the newly refurbished five-star Dylan Hotel at Eastmoreland Place, the property comprises an impressive, well-proportioned two-storey redbrick Victorian building, extending to 2,606sq ft (gross internal area) and 2,179sq ft (net internal area).

The building, which is being sold with vacant possession, has been maintained by the current owners in immaculate condition, providing premium space that has been finished to the highest standards.

Open-plan area

The ground floor is laid out to provide a large open-plan area along with a kitchenette, ladies and gents’ restrooms, staff facilities, a larger wheelchair-accessible restroom, and a storage room to the rear. The first floor briefly comprises four generously sized bright rooms previously laid out to provide a variety of treatment/consultation rooms.

The building offers the prospective purchaser the proverbial “blank canvas”, however it is expected by the selling agent to attract interest from a variety of end-users. There is full planning permission for restaurant use throughout and this covers a variety of uses under Dublin City Council’s zoning objectives to include: residential, medical and related consultants, childcare, and embassy uses.

Stephen Conway, who is handling the sale, suggests the new owner may also consider converting the property back to residential use, subject to planning permission.

Colliers International recently sold the adjoining two-bedroomed house, 1A St Mary’s Road, “The Coach House”, for €996,000 equating to a capital value of €1,156 per sq ft.

Number 1’s guide price of €1.5 million reflects a capital value of €575 per sq ft based on its gross internal area and €687 per sq ft based on its net internal area.