North Park Business Park logistics unit at €1.5m a prime investment

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €1.5 million for a high-quality industrial and office facility at North Park Business Park in Dublin.

Unit 7 is in excellent condition and has been owner occupied since its development in 2003. The property has a gross internal area of 12,958sq ft (1,204sq m).

There are three-storey modern offices located to the front elevation totalling 4,187sq ft (389sq m). The warehouse area is finished with a sealed concrete warehouse floor, LED lighting, a double-skin insulated roof including additional perspex roof lighting and a clear internal height of 12 metres. There is a three-storey steel mezzanine of 13,713sq ft (1,274sq m) to part of the warehouse with 2.6 metres height between each level. Loading access is provided by two electrically-operated insulated loading doors one of which is a dock leveller. The building provides easy access for deliveries as well as ample staff/customer parking.

M50 access

North Park Business Park is a modern and secure business campus benefitting from direct access to the M50 at the North Road N2/M50 Junction . The scheme offers immediate access to Dublin Airport, Dublin city centre, Dublin Port Tunnel, as well as the M1 and wider national motorway network. Occupiers in the immediate area include Lexus, Audi, Parcel Motel, Cummins. Charlestown Shopping Centre is located directly adjacent to the scheme with a variety of shops and amenities on offer.

Seanna Gill of CBRE says: “Demand for modern industrial buildings in strategic locations around the M50 remains strong with the majority of requirements coming from the logistics, ecommerce, data centre and food and beverage sectors. We have seen a notable increase in demand for industrial units of this size bracket in recent months from existing businesses looking to expand their operations in Ireland alongside Brexit and other international-occupier inquiries.”

With prime Dublin industrial rents expected to rise by 6.5 per cent by the end of this year, Ms Gill believes the subject property offers “an excellent opportunity for both owner occupiers and investors alike”.